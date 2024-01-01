A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework providing fast, flexible, and expressive data structures designed to make working with online or offline network data easy and intuitive. It aims to be Python's fundamental high-level building block for doing practical, real-world network flow data analysis. Additionally, it has the broader goal of becoming a unifying network data analytics framework for researchers providing data reproducibility across experiments. - Live Notebook - Project Website - Discussion Channel - Latest Release - Supported Versions - Project License - Continuous Integration - Code Quality - Table of Contents - Main Features - How to get it? - How to use it? - Encrypted application identification and metadata extraction - System visibility - Post-mortem statistical flow features extraction - Early statistical flow features extraction - Pandas export interface - CSV export interface - Extending NFStream - Machine Learning models training and deployment - Training the model - ML powered streamer on live traffic - Building from sources - Contributing - Ethics - Credits - Citation - Authors - Supporting organizations - Publications that use NFStream - License Main Features: - Performance: NFStream is designed to be fast: AF_PACKET
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local.
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS
A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project