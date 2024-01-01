NFStream 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework providing fast, flexible, and expressive data structures designed to make working with online or offline network data easy and intuitive. It aims to be Python's fundamental high-level building block for doing practical, real-world network flow data analysis. Additionally, it has the broader goal of becoming a unifying network data analytics framework for researchers providing data reproducibility across experiments. - Live Notebook - Project Website - Discussion Channel - Latest Release - Supported Versions - Project License - Continuous Integration - Code Quality - Table of Contents - Main Features - How to get it? - How to use it? - Encrypted application identification and metadata extraction - System visibility - Post-mortem statistical flow features extraction - Early statistical flow features extraction - Pandas export interface - CSV export interface - Extending NFStream - Machine Learning models training and deployment - Training the model - ML powered streamer on live traffic - Building from sources - Contributing - Ethics - Credits - Citation - Authors - Supporting organizations - Publications that use NFStream - License Main Features: - Performance: NFStream is designed to be fast: AF_PACKET