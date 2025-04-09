Check Point Harmony SASE 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that combines network security and optimization capabilities for enterprise environments. The platform provides hybrid internet access through on-device, in-browser, and cloud-based protections, allowing users to connect directly to web resources while maintaining security controls. It offers full-mesh private access functionality that enables zero trust connectivity between users, sites, and resources with granular access policies. The solution includes mobile security features for both BYOD and corporate-managed devices, with deployment capabilities and threat protection controls. SaaS security components provide visibility into shadow SaaS applications and help identify configuration gaps in cloud applications. Harmony SASE incorporates SD-WAN capabilities with optimized routing for business applications, automatic traffic steering based on link health metrics, and sub-second failover across different WAN connections including MPLS, 5G, and broadband. The platform operates through a global network of data centers and provides centralized management through a unified cloud dashboard. It includes threat prevention capabilities powered by ThreatCloud AI technology and supports various security functions such as web filtering, DNS filtering, and malware protection. The solution is designed to accommodate remote users, branch offices, and third-party access requirements while implementing identity-centric zero trust access policies.