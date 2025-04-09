Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that combines network security and optimization capabilities for enterprise environments. The platform provides hybrid internet access through on-device, in-browser, and cloud-based protections, allowing users to connect directly to web resources while maintaining security controls. It offers full-mesh private access functionality that enables zero trust connectivity between users, sites, and resources with granular access policies. The solution includes mobile security features for both BYOD and corporate-managed devices, with deployment capabilities and threat protection controls. SaaS security components provide visibility into shadow SaaS applications and help identify configuration gaps in cloud applications. Harmony SASE incorporates SD-WAN capabilities with optimized routing for business applications, automatic traffic steering based on link health metrics, and sub-second failover across different WAN connections including MPLS, 5G, and broadband. The platform operates through a global network of data centers and provides centralized management through a unified cloud dashboard. It includes threat prevention capabilities powered by ThreatCloud AI technology and supports various security functions such as web filtering, DNS filtering, and malware protection. The solution is designed to accommodate remote users, branch offices, and third-party access requirements while implementing identity-centric zero trust access policies.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.
SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge solution that provides Zero Trust Network Access and secure web gateway capabilities for remote and hybrid workforces.
An enterprise resilience platform providing self-healing security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access with firmware-embedded technology to ensure systems remain visible, connected, and protected.
Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.
Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.
A zero trust remote browser isolation solution that executes web content in isolated environments and delivers secure rendered screens to users.
Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service integrating network security, SD-WAN, and user experience management for comprehensive protection and optimization of hybrid work environments.
NordLayer ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides identity-based access controls and network segmentation to secure applications and resources regardless of user location.
Netskope One Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that replaces VPNs with secure, context-aware access to private applications and resources.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.