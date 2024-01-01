GQUIC Protocol Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This analyzer parses GQUIC traffic in Zeek for logging and detection purposes. It examines the initial exchange between a client and server communicating over GQUIC, and extracts the information contained in the connection's client hello packet and server rejection packet. Currently, this protocol analyzer supports GQUIC versions Q039 to Q046. Installing the GQUIC Protocol Analyzer using Source Tree: For a standard installation: ./configure --zeek-dist=/path/to/zeek/dist make make install To see all options, including setting the install path, run: ./configure --help To provide further insight and help detect anomalous (and potentially malicious) GQUIC traffic, fingerprinting is utilized. The fingerprinting method, named "CYU" works by identifying the GQUIC version and tags present in client hello packets. First, the version of the packet is extracted, immediately followed by a comma. After this, each tag in the client hello packet is gathered and concatenated together with hyphens to delimit each tag. For example: 46,PAD-SNI-STK-VER-CCS-NONC-AEAD-UAID-SCID-TCID-PDMD-SMHL-ICSL-NONP-PUBS-MIDS-SCLS-KEXS-XLCT-CSCT-COPT-CCRT-IRTT-CFCW-SFCW. After this string, i