Trapster Community is a low-interaction honeypot designed for internal network deployment. The tool operates by simulating network services to detect and monitor suspicious activities, utilizing Python's asyncio for non-blocking operations. Key functionalities include: - Service simulation for intrusion detection - Configurable service deployment through trapster.conf - HTTP honeypot engine with AI response capabilities - Website cloning functionality using YAML configuration - Multiple logging options including file-based and API-based logging - Docker deployment support - Customizable logging formats for connection, data, login, and query events The system supports various deployment methods including manual installation, system service configuration, and containerized deployment through Docker.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
