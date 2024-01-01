BZAR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BZAR (Bro/Zeek ATT&CK-based Analytics and Reporting) is a set of Bro/Zeek scripts that utilize the SMB and DCE-RPC protocol analyzers and the File Extraction Framework to detect ATT&CK-like activity, raise notices, and write to the Notice Log. It uses the Bro/Zeek Network Security Monitor to detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and is a component of the Cyber Analytics Repository. BZAR must be tuned for your specific operational environment to avoid unnecessary entries in the Notice Log.