A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
BZAR (Bro/Zeek ATT&CK-based Analytics and Reporting) is a set of Bro/Zeek scripts that utilize the SMB and DCE-RPC protocol analyzers and the File Extraction Framework to detect ATT&CK-like activity, raise notices, and write to the Notice Log. It uses the Bro/Zeek Network Security Monitor to detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and is a component of the Cyber Analytics Repository. BZAR must be tuned for your specific operational environment to avoid unnecessary entries in the Notice Log.
A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target
A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration
A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.