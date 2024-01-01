Tang 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tang is a server for binding data to network presence. It allows data to be available only when the system containing the data is on a specific network. The client gets a list of the Tang server's advertised asymmetric keys, uses one to generate a unique encryption key, encrypts the data, and discards the key. When ready to access the data, the client performs an HTTP POST to recover the encryption key. Tang offers an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.