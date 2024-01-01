A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.
Tang is a server for binding data to network presence. It allows data to be available only when the system containing the data is on a specific network. The client gets a list of the Tang server's advertised asymmetric keys, uses one to generate a unique encryption key, encrypts the data, and discards the key. When ready to access the data, the client performs an HTTP POST to recover the encryption key. Tang offers an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.
A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.
A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.
Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X