Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system capable of real-time traffic analysis and packet logging. It uses a series of rules to define malicious network activity and generates alerts for users. It can be deployed inline to stop malicious packets and can be used as a packet sniffer, packet logger, or a full-blown network intrusion prevention system. Snort has two sets of rules: the Community Ruleset and the Snort Subscriber Ruleset. The Snort Subscriber Ruleset is developed, tested, and approved by Cisco Talos, while the Community Ruleset is developed by the Snort community and QAed by Cisco Talos. To get started with Snort, users need to download and install the source code, sign up and get an Oinkcode, and configure the rules.