Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse. This software is now redundant as ASCII support has since been added to tcpdump in version 3.8. Features: - Coloured console output - Directly accepts tcpdump options (including parsing from packet files) - Fully customisable output Requirements: - Linux operating system - Perl installed - tcpdump program installed - Privileges in order to run tcpdump For help, run the following command: ./sniff -h Sniff options should be placed before the double dash (--) and tcpdump options should be placed after. Examples of how to use sniff: - Capture all incoming FTP packets on eth1 without using colour: ./sniff -c -- -i eth1 tcp port 21 - Real-time logging to a CSV file: ./sniff -e" -n, -s -t0 -c > /tmp/dump.csv - Converting a tcpdump dump file into CSV format: ./sniff -e" -n, -s -t0 -c -- -r /tmp/dump.txt > /tmp/dump.csv