A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse. This software is now redundant as ASCII support has since been added to tcpdump in version 3.8. Features: - Coloured console output - Directly accepts tcpdump options (including parsing from packet files) - Fully customisable output Requirements: - Linux operating system - Perl installed - tcpdump program installed - Privileges in order to run tcpdump For help, run the following command: ./sniff -h Sniff options should be placed before the double dash (--) and tcpdump options should be placed after. Examples of how to use sniff: - Capture all incoming FTP packets on eth1 without using colour: ./sniff -c -- -i eth1 tcp port 21 - Real-time logging to a CSV file: ./sniff -e" -n, -s -t0 -c > /tmp/dump.csv - Converting a tcpdump dump file into CSV format: ./sniff -e" -n, -s -t0 -c -- -r /tmp/dump.txt > /tmp/dump.csv
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats