Network Access Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Unintentional inbound internet access to AWS resources can pose risks to an organization’s data perimeter. Network Access Analyzer is an Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) feature that helps you identify unintended network access to your resources on Amazon Web Services (AWS). You can use Network Access Analyzer to specify your network access requirements and to identify potential network paths that do not meet your specified requirements. It helps in identifying AWS resources accessible to the internet through internet gateways, validating VPC segmentation, and analyzing end-to-end network reachability conditions. To determine whether a resource is internet accessible, Network Access Analyzer evaluates the internet gateway, VPC route tables, network access control lists (ACLs), public IP addresses on elastic network interfaces, and security groups.