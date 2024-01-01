Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
Suricata is a high-performance, open-source network threat detection engine used globally for real-time intrusion detection (IDS), inline intrusion prevention (IPS), and network security monitoring (NSM).
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.