A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
TLS Fingerprinting is a technique that associates an application and/or TLS library with parameters extracted from a TLS ClientHello by using a database of curated fingerprints. It can be used to identify malware, vulnerable applications, and for general network visibility. This approach helps in understanding network traffic without compromising the security benefits of TLS.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit for DNS reconnaissance and testing
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.
An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol.
Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.