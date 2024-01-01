TLS Fingerprinting 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

TLS Fingerprinting is a technique that associates an application and/or TLS library with parameters extracted from a TLS ClientHello by using a database of curated fingerprints. It can be used to identify malware, vulnerable applications, and for general network visibility. This approach helps in understanding network traffic without compromising the security benefits of TLS.