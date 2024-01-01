flow-analysis

Apache Spot (Incubating)

Open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis to identify potential security threats or attacks.

pkt2flow

A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.

nfdump

A toolset for collecting and processing netflow/ipfix and sflow data from netflow/sflow compatible devices.

FlowDroid

0 (0)

FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.

Joy

A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.

