6Guard (IPv6 attack detector)

6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector aiming at link-local level security threats, including most attacks initiated by the THC-IPv6 suit and the advanced host discovery methods used by Nmap. It can help the network administrators detect the link-local IPv6 attacks in the early stage. 6Guard is sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization. The project page is at Project 9 - IPv6 attack detector (Xu). Here is an example of the attacking alert message provided by 6Guard. [ATTACK] Timestamp: 2012-08-19 14:48:27 Reported by: Honeypot-apple-2A:C4:2D Type: DoS Name: Fake Echo Request Attacker: [Unknown] 00:00:de:ad:be:ef (CETIA) Victim : [Honeypot-apple-2A:C4:2D] 40:3C:FC:2A:C4:2D (Apple, Inc.) Utility: THC-IPv6: smurf6 Packets: b12fe3415c1d61c1da085cb8811974a2.pcap Installation Download and install Scapy in your machine. (Or apt-get install python-scapy) Download the latest code from Github/mzweilin/ipv6-attack-detector and extract it into a directory. Usage Enter the directory of 6Guard. Run $ sudo ./conf_generator.py to generate the configuration files. Run $ sudo ./6guadrd.py. Note If it is the first t