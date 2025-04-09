Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) is a cloud-based security platform that provides secure access to internet and SaaS applications through a zero trust approach. The solution operates as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, functioning as a secure intermediary between users and applications without requiring traditional VPN infrastructure. ZIA includes several key security capabilities: - Secure web gateway functionality to protect against web-based threats - Advanced threat protection to identify and block malicious content - Data loss prevention (DLP) to safeguard sensitive information - Cloud firewall for network security based on zero trust principles - Browser isolation technology that separates web content from endpoints - CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) functionality for cloud application security The platform applies security policies based on user identity, device posture, and content, following zero trust principles of never trust, always verify. It's designed to secure remote and mobile users by inspecting all traffic, including encrypted connections, for threats and policy violations. ZIA works alongside Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), which provides secure access to internal applications, creating a comprehensive security solution that replaces traditional network security approaches with a cloud-native, identity-aware security model.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
