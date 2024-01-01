ALTERNATIVES

Kismet 0 ( 0 ) A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system Network Security Free snifferintrusion-detection

MASSCAN 0 ( 0 ) Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility. Network Security Free port-scanningmass-scanning

Filebuster 0 ( 0 ) A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications Network Security Free vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-application-securityfuzzing

Nipper-ng 0 ( 0 ) A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches. Network Security Free security-configurationnetwork-securityreportingdevice-security