A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system
Bro IDS, now known as Zeek, is an open-source network security monitoring tool that inspects network traffic and generates logs for network analysis and intrusion detection.
Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.
An HTTP proxy, monitor, and reverse proxy tool for viewing HTTP and SSL/HTTPS traffic.
A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.