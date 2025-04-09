Versa Security Service Edge (SSE) is a component of Versa's broader SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform that provides cloud-delivered security services. The solution integrates multiple security capabilities including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). The platform is built on a Zero Trust foundation and offers unified security policy management across all network edges. It provides protection for users, devices, and applications regardless of location, with features for threat detection, data protection, and access control. Versa SSE includes AI-powered security capabilities for behavior analysis, malware detection, and sensitive data identification. The solution aims to reduce complexity by consolidating multiple security functions into a single platform with one console, one policy framework, and one data lake. The platform supports various deployment options and can be integrated with Versa's networking solutions like Secure SD-WAN to provide a comprehensive SASE architecture. It offers visibility and control over cloud applications, internet traffic, and private applications while enforcing consistent security policies.
