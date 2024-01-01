A daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems
Zeek Remote desktop fingerprinting script based on FATT (Fingerprint All The Things). This is a Zeek package used to fingerprint Remote Desktop clients by extracting fields from different data packets to create a unique fingerprint log with details like client version, encryption method, flags, and more.
Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow
Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities
A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.