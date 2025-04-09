Cato SASE Cloud 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), global private backbone, and Security Service Edge (SSE) functions into a unified service. The platform combines networking and security capabilities including: - SD-WAN for optimized connectivity - Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) for network protection - Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for web traffic filtering - Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure application access - Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for SaaS application monitoring - Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for data protection - Extended Detection and Response (XDR) for threat detection - Endpoint Protection (EPP) for device security The service operates through a globally distributed cloud infrastructure that connects physical locations, cloud resources, and mobile users. It provides identity-driven access policies, supports all enterprise edges including branch offices and remote users, and offers unified management through a single console. The platform enables organizations to replace traditional MPLS networks, secure direct internet access, optimize cloud connectivity, and support hybrid work environments while consolidating multiple point solutions into one service.