A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
The DNS Honeypot - UDPot script provides a configurable DNS honeypot that logs requests to a SQLite database, resolving only a set number of DNS requests before acting as a sinkhole, with the ability to restart the loop after a timeout. A Docker image is available on DockerHub for easy deployment, requiring Python 3, twisted, and sqlalchemy libraries.
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing
Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.
A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.
ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.