DNS Honeypot - UDPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The DNS Honeypot - UDPot script provides a configurable DNS honeypot that logs requests to a SQLite database, resolving only a set number of DNS requests before acting as a sinkhole, with the ability to restart the loop after a timeout. A Docker image is available on DockerHub for easy deployment, requiring Python 3, twisted, and sqlalchemy libraries.