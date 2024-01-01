Zircolite Logo

Zircolite is a standalone tool written in Python 3 that allows the use of SIGMA rules on various log formats including MS Windows EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, EVTXtract, CSV, and XML. It is relatively fast, based on a Sigma backend (SQLite), and can export results to multiple formats like JSON, CSV, Splunk, Elastic, Zinc, and Timesketch. Zircolite can be used directly in Python or through provided binaries.

