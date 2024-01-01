HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System

A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
HoneyWRT is a low interaction Python honeypot that mimics services like RDP, VNC, Fake Shoutcast Server, Tomcat Admin Page, MSSQL, and Fake Telnet Server to attract attackers. It listens on specified ports for communication related to these services, logging any access attempts.
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.
PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.
An HTTP proxy, monitor, and reverse proxy tool for viewing HTTP and SSL/HTTPS traffic.
mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.