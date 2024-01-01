HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyWRT is a low interaction Python honeypot that mimics services like RDP, VNC, Fake Shoutcast Server, Tomcat Admin Page, MSSQL, and Fake Telnet Server to attract attackers. It listens on specified ports for communication related to these services, logging any access attempts.