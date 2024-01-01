House 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

House is a runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python. It is designed for helping assess mobile applications by implementing dynamic function hooking and intercepting and intended to make Frida script writing as simple as possible. TL;DR ```git clone https://github.com/nccgroup/house cd house pip3 install -r requirements.txt pip3 install pipenv pipenv --python=/usr/bin/python3 install pipenv --python=/usr/bin/python3 shell python3 app.py <PORT> # or: mkvirtualenv --python=/usr/local/bin/python3 house workon house pip install -r requirements.txt python app.py <PORT> # or: (only for Mac OS) git clone https://github.com/nccgroup/house cd house pip3 install -r requirements.txt pip3 install pipenv pipenv --python=/usr/local/bin/python3 install pipenv --python=/usr/local/bin/python3 shell python3 app.py <PORT> By default, House binds to http://127.0.0.1:8000. To get an overview of House capabilities, you can visit user's manual for details.