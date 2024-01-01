OSINT Omnibus 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

An Omnibus is defined as a volume containing several novels or other items previously published separately and that is exactly what the InQuest Omnibus project intends to be for Open Source Intelligence collection, research, and artifact management. By providing an easy to use interactive command line application, users are able to create sessions to investigate various artifacts such as IP addresses, domain names, email addresses, usernames, file hashes, Bitcoin addresses, and more as we continue to expand. This project has taken motivation from the greats that came before it such as SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit. Much thanks to those great authors for contributing to the world of open source. The application is written with Python 2.7 in mind and has been successfully tested on OSX and Ubuntu 16.04 environments. This is a beta of the final application and as such, feedback is greatly appreciated.