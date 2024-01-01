OSINT Omnibus

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.
An Omnibus is defined as a volume containing several novels or other items previously published separately and that is exactly what the InQuest Omnibus project intends to be for Open Source Intelligence collection, research, and artifact management. By providing an easy to use interactive command line application, users are able to create sessions to investigate various artifacts such as IP addresses, domain names, email addresses, usernames, file hashes, Bitcoin addresses, and more as we continue to expand. This project has taken motivation from the greats that came before it such as SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit. Much thanks to those great authors for contributing to the world of open source. The application is written with Python 2.7 in mind and has been successfully tested on OSX and Ubuntu 16.04 environments. This is a beta of the final application and as such, feedback is greatly appreciated.
A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.
An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.
Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange.
A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.
A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.