OVIZART (Open VİZual Analsis foR network Traffic) is a Django based web application that can be run on your machine using Django's development server or by installing a web server with wsgi type handler. It utilizes python-dpkt for handling protocol based information, python-magic for file MIME types, and python-pip for third party Python bindings.