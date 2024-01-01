A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments
A honeyport is essentially a simpler version of a honeypot. Whereas honeypots aim to simulate an application or protocol for the attacker to play around with, all the honeyport looks for is a connection from an external party, after which a specific action is performed (usually blacklisting them). It is usually only targeted attackers who will connect to more unusual ports in order to determine what services are running on those ports. Honeyport scripts are available in both Linux and Python. http://www.securitygeneration.com/security/linux-bash-ncat-honeyport-script-with-iptables-and-dome9-support/ http://www.securitygeneration.com/security/honeyport-python-script-with-local-firewall-and-dome9-support/
Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.
A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.
A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing.
LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.