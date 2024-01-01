Honeyport 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A honeyport is essentially a simpler version of a honeypot. Whereas honeypots aim to simulate an application or protocol for the attacker to play around with, all the honeyport looks for is a connection from an external party, after which a specific action is performed (usually blacklisting them). It is usually only targeted attackers who will connect to more unusual ports in order to determine what services are running on those ports. Honeyport scripts are available in both Linux and Python. http://www.securitygeneration.com/security/linux-bash-ncat-honeyport-script-with-iptables-and-dome9-support/ http://www.securitygeneration.com/security/honeyport-python-script-with-local-firewall-and-dome9-support/