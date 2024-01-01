Linux packet crafting tool for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures.
A Tool for Domain Flyovers Aquatone is a tool for domain flyovers. It's a Python script that uses Nmap to scan for DNS records and then uses those records to scan for open ports and services. It's designed to be easy to use and provides a lot of flexibility in terms of what you can scan for and how you can customize your scans. It's a great tool for anyone who wants to quickly scan a domain for open ports and services.
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.
Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.