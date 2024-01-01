aquatone 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Tool for Domain Flyovers Aquatone is a tool for domain flyovers. It's a Python script that uses Nmap to scan for DNS records and then uses those records to scan for open ports and services. It's designed to be easy to use and provides a lot of flexibility in terms of what you can scan for and how you can customize your scans. It's a great tool for anyone who wants to quickly scan a domain for open ports and services.