ALTERNATIVES

Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques. Malware Analysis Free powershellthreat-researchsecurity-researchobfuscation

Movfuscator-Be-Gone 0 ( 0 ) A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityreverse-engineeringobfuscation

SandboxAPI 0 ( 0 ) A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes Malware Analysis Free sandboxsecuritymalwareanalysisintegration