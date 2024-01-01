A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance. Based on TruffleHog (https://github.com/dxa4481/truffleHog) which is written in Python.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.
Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.
A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.
A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes
A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.