Honeygrove 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeygrove is a modular honeypot based on Python that builds upon Broker and the Twisted Framework. It requires Python 3.5+ and was tested on Ubuntu 16.4, Debian 9.1, and ArchLinux. It can be used without the broker communication library, but communication with the management-console or monitoring stack requires Broker. If configured for Siemens S7 protocol, Snap7 library needs to be installed. Quickstart Guide: Clone the repository, setup a virtualenv, install required dependencies, setup directories, and copy the necessary files.