NEW

unfurl 0 ( 0 ) Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually. Network Security Free urlgraphparseropen-sourcepython

liblnk 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format. Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-formatlibraryparser