SHIVA Spampot

SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer, is an open but controlled relay Spam Honeypot (SpamPot). SHIVA is written in Python 3 and will eventually use Elasticsearch/OpenSearch for storing information parsed from the received spams. Analysis of data captured can be used to get information of phishing attacks, scamming campaigns, malware campaigns, spam botnets, etc. Originally, SHIVA was initially developed during 2012/2013 and used the Lamson framework in the background. However, due to lack of time, the project was not updated regularly. The old code was complicated and had a lot of monkey-patching which made it harder to maintain. Current efforts will focus on simplifying the codebase, and adding features like easy deployment via Docker, better documentation, Elasticsearch integration for search/analysis, threat intel service lookups, updated OSS licence, etc. Components The spampot is divided into two components: Receiver and Analyzer. The decision was taken to ensure that both the components keep wor