hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with a simple wire-format allowing users to subscribe to feeds in their favorite language. Feeds are separated by channels supporting arbitrary binary payloads, commonly passing JSON. The project includes a modern Python 3 compatible broker and client, with the core client having no dependencies. Installation is easy with pip, and a command line tail of a channel or publishing events can be done effortlessly. The broker can be run with Docker, storing access keys in an SQLite database.