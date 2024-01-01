A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.
hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with a simple wire-format allowing users to subscribe to feeds in their favorite language. Feeds are separated by channels supporting arbitrary binary payloads, commonly passing JSON. The project includes a modern Python 3 compatible broker and client, with the core client having no dependencies. Installation is easy with pip, and a command line tail of a channel or publishing events can be done effortlessly. The broker can be run with Docker, storing access keys in an SQLite database.
A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.
A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.
Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers
DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.