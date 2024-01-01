Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains a script to check for artifacts with the same name between your repositories, helping to identify if you are vulnerable to a Dependency Confusion Attack. It requires Python3 and NXRM3 OSS or PRO. Note: Running this on NXRM2 with slow storage like NFS is not recommended.