YLS Language Server for YARA Language

🚀 Features: Code completion of all available modules (including function parameters) Function documentation for hovers and code completion Opinionated code formatting Signature help Linting Go-to definition and references Symbol highlighting under the cursor Debugging using yari For more information, check out: Blog post Wiki 🐍 Minimal supported version of Python is 3.8. Installation To setup your environment please follow instructions on wiki. How to develop Install YLS in development mode with all necessary dependencies. poetry install Tests You can run tests with the following command: poetry run pytest License Copyright (c) 2022 Avast Software, licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details. YLS and its related projects use third-party libraries or other resources listed, along with their licenses, in the LICENSE-THIRD-PARTY file. FAQ Why are you using pluggy? Some parts depend on our internal services, however we are working on making most of the code available. This is just the first piece.