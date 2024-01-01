Secure Programming HOWTO 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is the main web site for the free book, the Secure Programming HOWTO, providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in languages like C, C++, Java, Perl, Python, and Ada95. It includes guidance for application programs, web applications, network servers, and setuid/setgid programs. The book is distributed in multiple formats including Multipage HTML, Single long HTML, and PDF.