Honeypot-Camera

Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.
An observation camera honeypot (proof-of-concept) with features like watermark, daylight intensity, and auto refresh. It uses Tornado Web, Python, and PIL, and is designed for proof-of-concept purposes. Contributions welcome, and all rights reserved.
Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet
A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.
Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.