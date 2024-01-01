DionaeaFR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DionaeaFR is a low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots. It uses Python 2.7.3, Django 1.4, Jquery 1.7.2, Bootstrap Framework 2.1.1, jVectorMap 1.0, Kendo-UI v2011.3.1129, and SQLite3. It also requires pip install Django, pip install pygeoip, pip install django-pagination, pip install django-tables2, pip install django-compressor, pip install django-htmlmin, and pip install django-filter. Additionally, it requires django-tables2-simplefilter, SubnetTree, and nodejs. It also requires GeoIP and GeoLiteCity, which can be downloaded from geolite.maxmind.com.