VerySimpleHoneypot

Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.
Honeypot for analyzing data. Run ./bin/smsids.py as sudo to start all services. Debian prerequisites: python2, pip, setuptools, gcc. Modules needed: sys, psutil. All modules are normally installed using pip, like pip install --upgrade. Services can be added in the smsids.py source file, just add an array to the services like ["HTTPS", 443, RE.http_200]. Service name, port, response. Response can be normal text. Logging: per default, all events get logged into syslog using a 'Leef' compliant format.
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.
Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.