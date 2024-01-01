VerySimpleHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeypot for analyzing data. Run ./bin/smsids.py as sudo to start all services. Debian prerequisites: python2, pip, setuptools, gcc. Modules needed: sys, psutil. All modules are normally installed using pip, like pip install --upgrade. Services can be added in the smsids.py source file, just add an array to the services like ["HTTPS", 443, RE.http_200]. Service name, port, response. Response can be normal text. Logging: per default, all events get logged into syslog using a 'Leef' compliant format.