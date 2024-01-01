An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.
URO is a tool that declutters URL lists for crawling and pentesting. It helps to remove unnecessary URLs from a list, making it easier to focus on the most important ones. URO is a Python script that can be used in a variety of scenarios, including web scraping, penetration testing, and more.
HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.
bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.
A medium interaction printer honeypot that simulates a standard networked printer
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.