Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.
LogESP is a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system written in Python Django, featuring a web frontend for log management, forensics, risk management, and asset management. It was designed with security in mind, built on the Python Django framework, and does not require credentials or software installation on log sources.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.
A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.