An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.
HostileSubBruteforcer is a tool designed to bruteforce subdomains of a given domain. It's a simple Python script that uses the `tldextract` library to extract the top-level domain and the subdomain, and then uses the `nmap` library to scan the subdomain for open ports and services.
An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.
Fast web fuzzer written in Go
Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework
A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.
An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.