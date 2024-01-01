SMOD 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SMOD is a modular framework with every kind of diagnostic and offensive feature you could need in order to pentest Modbus protocol. It is a full Modbus protocol implementation using Python and Scapy. This software could be run on Linux/OSX under Python 2.7.x. SCADA (Process Control Networks) based systems have moved from proprietary closed networks to open source solutions and TCP/IP enabled networks steadily over recent years. This has made them vulnerable to the same security vulnerabilities that face our traditional computer networks. The Modbus/TCP protocol was used as the reference protocol to display the effectiveness of the test bed in carrying out cyber attacks on a power system protocol. Modbus/TCP was chosen specifically for these reasons: Modbus is still widely used in power systems, Modbus/TCP is simple and easy to implement, and Modbus protocol libraries are freely available for utilities to implement smart grid applications. You can use this tool for vulnerability assessment of a Modbus protocol. Just a little demo showing off the basics: root@kali:~/smod# python smod.py _______ < SMOD > ------- \ ^__^ \ (xx)\_______ (__)\/\ U ||----w | SMOD >help