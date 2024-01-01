AndBug 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AndBug is a debugger targeting the Android platform's Dalvik virtual machine intended for reverse engineers and developers. It uses the same interfaces as Android's Eclipse debugging plugin, the Java Debug Wire Protocol (JDWP) and Dalvik Debug Monitor (DDM) to permit users to hook Dalvik methods, examine process state, and even perform changes. Unlike Google's own Android Software Development Kit debugging tools, AndBug does not require or expect source code. It does, however, require that you have some level of comfort with Python, as it uses a concept of scripted breakpoints, called 'hooks', for most nontrivial tasks. If you just want to dump loaded classes, methods, or threads, there are example scripts for that. AndBug is very much a program in flux, as I separate one-off scripts I have written at IOActive for various tasks from customer and IOActive-proprietary contexts. I do not recommend installation at this time, as you will want to update it frequently afterwards. AndBug runs very nicely from its own source directory with very little setup. Install the Android Software Development Kit.