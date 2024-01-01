HoneyHTTPD 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyHTTPD is a Python-based web server framework that allows you to easily set up fake web servers and web services, respond with precise data, and record requests. It enables building responses with Python at the HTTP protocol level to imitate any server or service without complex setups or proxies. Supports logging to Files, ElasticSearch, Stdout, and AWS S3. Compatible with Python 2.7 and Python 3.