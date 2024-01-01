A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
HoneyHTTPD is a Python-based web server framework that allows you to easily set up fake web servers and web services, respond with precise data, and record requests. It enables building responses with Python at the HTTP protocol level to imitate any server or service without complex setups or proxies. Supports logging to Files, ElasticSearch, Stdout, and AWS S3. Compatible with Python 2.7 and Python 3.
A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.
Pint is a PIN tool that exposes the PIN API to lua scripts, allowing dynamic instrumentation of binaries.