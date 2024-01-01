dalvik

7 tools and resources

NEW

AndBug Logo

AndBug

0 (0)

A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.

Malware Analysis
Free
dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython

Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim

0 (0)

Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.

Miscellaneous
Free
smalidalvikassemblysyntax-highlighting
dex2jar Logo

dex2jar

0 (0)

Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.

Malware Analysis
Free
dexjavasmalidalvik
Enjarify Logo

Enjarify

0 (0)

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadalvikbinary-conversion

Dalvik Opcodes

0 (0)

A set of instructions for the Dalvik virtual machine to manipulate registers and values in Android applications.

Miscellaneous
Free
dalvikvirtual-machine
Enjarify by Google Logo

Enjarify by Google

0 (0)

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadalvikanalysis
MARA Framework Logo

MARA Framework

0 (0)

MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation