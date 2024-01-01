NEW

AndBug 0 ( 0 ) A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers. Malware Analysis Free dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython

dex2jar 0 ( 0 ) Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali. Malware Analysis Free dexjavasmalidalvik

Enjarify 0 ( 0 ) A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications. Malware Analysis Free javadalvikbinary-conversion

Dalvik Opcodes 0 ( 0 ) A set of instructions for the Dalvik virtual machine to manipulate registers and values in Android applications. Miscellaneous Free dalvikvirtual-machine