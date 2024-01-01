7 tools and resources
A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
A set of instructions for the Dalvik virtual machine to manipulate registers and values in Android applications.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.