A low interaction honeypot with the capability to be more of a medium interaction honeypot. Project status: No longer in active development. Repository will remain for anyone wanting to use or contribute to HoneyPy. I recommend using the honeydb-agent instead: https://honeydb-agent-docs.readthedocs.io/ HoneyPy is written in Python2 and is intended to be easy to install and deploy, extend with plugins and loggers, and run with custom configurations. Feel free to follow the QuickStart Guide to dive in directly. The main documentation can be found at the HoneyPy Docs site. Live HoneyPy data gets posted to: Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoneyPyLog Web service endpoint and displayed via the HoneyDB web site: https://riskdiscovery.com/honeydb. Leave an issue or feature request! Use the GitHub issue tracker to tell us what's on your mind. Pull requests are welcome! If you would like to create new plugins or improve existing ones, please do. NOTE: HoneyPy has primarily been tested and run on Debian and Ubuntu using Python 2.7.9.