Mailoney Logo

Mailoney

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Mailoney is a SMTP Honeypot written in Python with various modules providing custom modes like open relay, postfix credentials, and schizo open relay. It can run in a Linux python environment and accepts feature requests. Users may wish to install python-libemu for full features in the schizo module.

Honeypots
Free
smtphoneypotpythonemail-security

ALTERNATIVES