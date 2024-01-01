A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
Mailoney is a SMTP Honeypot written in Python with various modules providing custom modes like open relay, postfix credentials, and schizo open relay. It can run in a Linux python environment and accepts feature requests. Users may wish to install python-libemu for full features in the schizo module.
HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.
A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes