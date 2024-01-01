AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
IPython Notebook is an interactive computational environment, in which you can combine code execution, rich text, mathematics, plots and rich media. It supports various programming languages including Python, and is widely used for data analysis, machine learning, and research.
AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
Search OpenBSD manual pages by keyword, section, or manual page name
A tool to dump a Git repository from a website
Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO.
Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents.
Collection of CTF writeups from September 2018 onwards, including various CTFs and HackTheBox.