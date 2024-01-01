SIREN Setup Instructions 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Download Linux dependencies: - Recommend Ubuntu-based, raspbian is good - sudo apt-get install build-essential python-dev libmysqlclient-dev python-virtualenv python-pip If some don’t resolve, install what Linux tells you to Clone repository: - Git clone https://github.com/blaverick62/SIREN.git Change remote to your repository if using it for dev Setup VENV and install pip requirements: - cd SIREN - . ./VENV/bin/activate - pip install -r requirements.txt If some pip dependencies don’t install, install what python tells you: - sudo apt-get install libkrb5-dev - pip install python-gssapi - pip install paramiko To run SIREN: - sudo ./sirenstart.sh Setup Snort on Pi: - sudo apt-get install flex bison build-essential checkinstall libpcap-dev libnet1-dev libpcre3-dev libmysqlclient15-dev libnetfilter-queue-dev iptables-dev libdumbnet-dev autoconf libtool libdaq-dev snort Setup: - set up home net and interface - add file siren.rules to /etc/snort/rules - add line alert tcp $HOME_NET any -> any any (msg:"Target file accessed!"; content:"malarkey"; sid:1000037;) - add line include $RULE_PATH/siren.rules to snort.conf near line 550 with other includes Mysql setup On SIREN_DB