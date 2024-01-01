Dionaea Logo

Dionaea is a honeypot designed to catch bugs, utilizing Python as a scripting language, incorporating libemu for shellcode detection, and supporting various protocols such as FTP, HTTP, SMB, and more. It offers logging capabilities, integration with fail2ban and hpfeeds, and is licensed under GPLv2+ with some components under different licenses.

Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.

