A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.
Dionaea is a honeypot designed to catch bugs, utilizing Python as a scripting language, incorporating libemu for shellcode detection, and supporting various protocols such as FTP, HTTP, SMB, and more. It offers logging capabilities, integration with fail2ban and hpfeeds, and is licensed under GPLv2+ with some components under different licenses.
A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.
A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.
Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.