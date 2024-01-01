Dionaea 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dionaea is a honeypot designed to catch bugs, utilizing Python as a scripting language, incorporating libemu for shellcode detection, and supporting various protocols such as FTP, HTTP, SMB, and more. It offers logging capabilities, integration with fail2ban and hpfeeds, and is licensed under GPLv2+ with some components under different licenses.