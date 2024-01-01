PAPIMonitor Logo

PAPIMonitor is a Python tool based on Frida for monitoring user-select APIs during the app execution. The tool allows users to monitor a predefined list of APIs or a custom list passed through the command line, storing information such as the invoked API, parameters, return value, and the line and file from where it was called.

