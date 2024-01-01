Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
PAPIMonitor is a Python tool based on Frida for monitoring user-select APIs during the app execution. The tool allows users to monitor a predefined list of APIs or a custom list passed through the command line, storing information such as the invoked API, parameters, return value, and the line and file from where it was called.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.
A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system
A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.
Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.